Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹181.45 and closed at ₹180.9, with a high of ₹182.5 and a low of ₹179. The company's market capitalization stood at 234,971.74 crore. The stock traded a volume of 1,920,445 shares on the BSE. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹44.9.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 1920 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹182.5 & ₹179 yesterday to end at ₹179.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.