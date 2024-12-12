Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Dec 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹165 and closed slightly lower at ₹164.85. The stock experienced a high of ₹166.85 and a low of ₹164.55 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹215,512.7 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹76.82. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 778,352 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
