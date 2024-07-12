Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 203.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 205.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 207.7 and closed at 203.65 on the last day. The high for the day was 209.05, while the low was 201. The market capitalization stood at 269,145.88 crore. The 52-week high and low were 213 and 32.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,716,586 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1209.56Support 1201.48
Resistance 2213.37Support 2197.21
Resistance 3217.64Support 3193.4
12 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 129 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 79209 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.14% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 121 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

12 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹203.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 209.05 & 201 yesterday to end at 205.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

