Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹177.15, close price was ₹176.15, with a high of ₹177.85 and a low of ₹176.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹231,965.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹199.95 and the low was ₹32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 821,180 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.61% lower than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is down by 32.61% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at ₹177.95, a decrease of 1.02%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 178.95 & a low of 176.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|178.93
|Support 1
|176.88
|Resistance 2
|179.97
|Support 2
|175.87
|Resistance 3
|180.98
|Support 3
|174.83
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live:
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 1.33% to reach ₹178.5, outperforming its peers. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT and MGF are experiencing decreases, Sanghvi Movers and Dhunseri Investments are witnessing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|178.5
|2.35
|1.33
|199.95
|32.1
|233272.83
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|336.66
|-2.6
|-0.77
|369.0
|298.8
|19964.55
|Sanghvi Movers
|1146.3
|24.95
|2.22
|1483.0
|443.9
|4962.1
|Dhunseri Investments
|1144.65
|15.95
|1.41
|1630.0
|678.45
|697.92
|MGF
|33.45
|-0.55
|-1.62
|50.98
|28.52
|129.54
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹177.85 & ₹176.35 yesterday to end at ₹176.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend