Wed Jun 12 2024 10:59:10
  Tata Steel share price
  2. 183.30 1.08%
  Tata Motors share price
  2. 996.75 0.98%
  Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 321.10 1.44%
  State Bank Of India share price
  2. 844.50 1.11%
  NTPC share price
  2. 370.60 0.82%
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 10:47 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 176.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was 177.15, close price was 176.15, with a high of 177.85 and a low of 176.35. The market capitalization stood at 231,965.98 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 199.95 and the low was 32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 821,180 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 10:47:04 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -32.61% lower than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is down by 32.61% compared to yesterday. The price is currently at 177.95, a decrease of 1.02%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:36:51 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 178.95 & a low of 176.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1178.93Support 1176.88
Resistance 2179.97Support 2175.87
Resistance 3180.98Support 3174.83
12 Jun 2024, 10:13:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:55:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 1.33% to reach 178.5, outperforming its peers. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT and MGF are experiencing decreases, Sanghvi Movers and Dhunseri Investments are witnessing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation178.52.351.33199.9532.1233272.83
Mindspace Business Parks REIT336.66-2.6-0.77369.0298.819964.55
Sanghvi Movers1146.324.952.221483.0443.94962.1
Dhunseri Investments1144.6515.951.411630.0678.45697.92
MGF33.45-0.55-1.6250.9828.52129.54
12 Jun 2024, 09:31:54 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 177.85 & 176.35 yesterday to end at 176.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

