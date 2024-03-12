Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 12 Mar 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 12 Mar 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 143.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹143.75 and closed at ₹143.7 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹147.2 and the low was ₹140. The market capitalization stood at ₹184461.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 4348644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Mar 2024, 08:03:13 AM IST
