Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹179.55 and closed slightly higher at ₹179.8. The stock reached a high of ₹187.3 and a low of ₹179.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹241,179.28 crore. It has a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹44.9. The BSE volume for the day was 7,702,652 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.22%, currently trading at ₹186.80. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 277.42% to ₹186.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|15.58%
|6 Months
|38.82%
|YTD
|85.77%
|1 Year
|277.42%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|187.93
|Support 1
|180.28
|Resistance 2
|191.52
|Support 2
|176.22
|Resistance 3
|195.58
|Support 3
|172.63
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹187.3 & ₹179.55 yesterday to end at ₹184.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.