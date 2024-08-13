Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 2.64 %. The stock closed at 179.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 179.55 and closed slightly higher at 179.8. The stock reached a high of 187.3 and a low of 179.55 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 241,179.28 crore. It has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 44.9. The BSE volume for the day was 7,702,652 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.22%, currently trading at 186.80. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 277.42% to 186.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months15.58%
6 Months38.82%
YTD85.77%
1 Year277.42%
13 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1187.93Support 1180.28
Resistance 2191.52Support 2176.22
Resistance 3195.58Support 3172.63
13 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 71 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 81560 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.06% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 64 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.

13 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹179.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 187.3 & 179.55 yesterday to end at 184.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.