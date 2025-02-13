Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Feb 2025

1 min read . Updated: 13 Feb 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 126.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened and closed at 126.25, with a high of 127.10 and a low of 119.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 163,813.69 crore. Over the past year, IRFC has seen a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 4,114,393 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2025, 09:20:19 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.16%, currently trading at 126.80. However, over the past year, the share price has declined by 17.61%, also settling at 126.80. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, reaching 23045.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.52%
3 Months-8.3%
6 Months-25.79%
YTD-10.47%
1 Year-17.61%
13 Feb 2025, 08:49:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.64Support 1120.83
Resistance 2131.78Support 2116.16
Resistance 3136.45Support 3113.02
13 Feb 2025, 08:33:50 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 60.11% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
13 Feb 2025, 08:19:10 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 40 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25960 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 56.43% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 36 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

13 Feb 2025, 08:00:43 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹126.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 127.10 & 119.25 yesterday to end at 125.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

