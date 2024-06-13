Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 176.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 177.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 177.15 and closed at 176.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 178.95, while the low was 176.25. The market capitalization stood at 232,292.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 199.95 and the low was 32.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,241,694.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹176.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.95 & 176.25 yesterday to end at 176.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

