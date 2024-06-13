Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹177.15 and closed at ₹176.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹178.95, while the low was ₹176.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹232,292.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹199.95 and the low was ₹32.1. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 3,241,694.
13 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST
