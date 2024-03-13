Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Dips in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 141.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹141.6 and closed at ₹141.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹135.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹178,711.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,999,390 shares.
13 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
Time Period
Price Analysis
1 Week
-6.05%
3 Months
55.46%
6 Months
65.16%
YTD
37.64%
1 Year
399.09%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00:45 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹136.75, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹141.15
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹136.75, with a percent change of -3.12% and a net change of -4.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
13 Mar 2024, 08:00:05 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹141.15 on last trading day
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 5,999,390 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹141.15.
