Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Dips in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹141.6 and closed at ₹141.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹142.9 and a low of ₹135.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹178,711.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8 and the 52-week low is ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,999,390 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.05%
|3 Months
|55.46%
|6 Months
|65.16%
|YTD
|37.64%
|1 Year
|399.09%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹136.75, with a percent change of -3.12% and a net change of -4.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 5,999,390 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of ₹141.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!