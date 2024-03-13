Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2024, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 141.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 141.6 and closed at 141.15 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 142.9 and a low of 135.65. The market capitalization of the company is 178,711.82 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 192.8 and the 52-week low is 25.45. The BSE volume for the stock was 5,999,390 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.05%
3 Months55.46%
6 Months65.16%
YTD37.64%
1 Year399.09%
13 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹136.75, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹141.15

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 136.75, with a percent change of -3.12% and a net change of -4.4. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

13 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹141.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 5,999,390 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange with a closing price of 141.15.

