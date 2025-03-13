Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 13 Mar 2025, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 119.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.30 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 119.95 and closed at 119.15, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 120.10 and a low of 118.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of 154,600.42 crore, IRFC's performance remains below its 52-week high of 229.05 and above its 52-week low of 108.05. The BSE volume for the day was 346,687 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 119.4 & a low of 117.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 118.48 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 117.62 & 117.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.03Support 1117.43
Resistance 2120.02Support 2116.82
Resistance 3120.63Support 3115.83
13 Mar 2025, 11:22 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹119.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 120.10 & 118.05 yesterday to end at 118.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

