Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 Mar 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹119.95 and closed at ₹119.15, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹120.10 and a low of ₹118.05 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹154,600.42 crore, IRFC's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹108.05. The BSE volume for the day was 346,687 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 119.4 & a low of 117.8 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 118.48 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 117.62 & 117.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.03
|Support 1
|117.43
|Resistance 2
|120.02
|Support 2
|116.82
|Resistance 3
|120.63
|Support 3
|115.83
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹120.10 & ₹118.05 yesterday to end at ₹118.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend