Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock closed at ₹146.9 on the last day, slightly lower than the opening price of ₹147.65. The stock reached a high of ₹149.6 and a low of ₹142.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹193544.57 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 2273086 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -1.32% and is currently trading at ₹146.15. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have gained 339.32%, reaching ₹146.15. In comparison, the Nifty index increased by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.7%
|3 Months
|-5.09%
|6 Months
|99.8%
|YTD
|49.02%
|1 Year
|339.32%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|150.88
|Support 1
|143.78
|Resistance 2
|153.77
|Support 2
|139.57
|Resistance 3
|157.98
|Support 3
|136.68
The trading volume yesterday was 22.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹149.6 & ₹142.4 yesterday to end at ₹146.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
