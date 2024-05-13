Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 146.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 148.1 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock closed at 146.9 on the last day, slightly lower than the opening price of 147.65. The stock reached a high of 149.6 and a low of 142.4 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 193544.57 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 2273086 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -1.32% and is currently trading at 146.15. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have gained 339.32%, reaching 146.15. In comparison, the Nifty index increased by 20.42% to 22027.95 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.7%
3 Months-5.09%
6 Months99.8%
YTD49.02%
1 Year339.32%
13 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1150.88Support 1143.78
Resistance 2153.77Support 2139.57
Resistance 3157.98Support 3136.68
13 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 29 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38015 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.46% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 27 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

13 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹146.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 149.6 & 142.4 yesterday to end at 146.9. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

