Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 14 Feb 2025, by 0.96 %. The stock closed at 125.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.55 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 126.15 and closed lower at 125.35. The stock reached a high of 128.90 and a low of 125.45 during the session. With a market capitalization of 165,249.07 crore, IRFC has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 116.70. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,896,982 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1128.38Support 1124.93
Resistance 2130.32Support 2123.42
Resistance 3131.83Support 3121.48
14 Feb 2025, 08:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 60.49% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
14 Feb 2025, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25106 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.83% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 1896 k.

14 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹125.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 128.90 & 125.45 yesterday to end at 126.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.