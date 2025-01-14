Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹134.25 and closed at ₹135.7, reaching a high of ₹135.8 and a low of ₹127.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹167,851.9 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹99.55, with a trading volume of 1,473,390 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹135.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹135.8 & ₹127.7 yesterday to end at ₹128.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend