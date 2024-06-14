Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹178.8 and closed at ₹177.75 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹179 and the low was ₹174.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹228,894.88 crore. The 52-week high was ₹199.95 and the 52-week low was ₹32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,851,083 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.76
|Support 1
|173.56
|Resistance 2
|180.46
|Support 2
|172.06
|Resistance 3
|181.96
|Support 3
|169.36
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹179 & ₹174.5 yesterday to end at ₹177.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.