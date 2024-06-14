Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 14 Jun 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 177.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 175.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 178.8 and closed at 177.75 on the last day. The high for the day was 179 and the low was 174.5. The market capitalization stood at 228,894.88 crore. The 52-week high was 199.95 and the 52-week low was 32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,851,083 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.76Support 1173.56
Resistance 2180.46Support 2172.06
Resistance 3181.96Support 3169.36
14 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 36 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 92888 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.6% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

14 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹177.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 179 & 174.5 yesterday to end at 177.75. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.