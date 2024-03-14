Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -9.18 %. The stock closed at 136.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹136.05 and closed at ₹136.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹138.8, while the low was ₹123. The market capitalization stood at ₹162310.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹192.8, and the low was ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 16385531 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Mar 2024, 08:02:36 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹136.75 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 16,385,531 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹136.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!