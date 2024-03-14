Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 14 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 14 Mar 2024, by -9.18 %. The stock closed at 136.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.2 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 136.05 and closed at 136.75 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 138.8, while the low was 123. The market capitalization stood at 162310.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 192.8, and the low was 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 16385531 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹136.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a trading volume of 16,385,531 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 136.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!