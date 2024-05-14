Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Surge on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock price opened at ₹148.35 and closed at ₹148.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹148.35, while the low was ₹143.15. The market capitalization stands at ₹190734.85 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹192.8, and the 52-week low is ₹31.21. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,145,650 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update : Volume traded till 10 AM is 48.10% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation by 10 AM is 48.10% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹152.65, up by 4.59%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a significant factor in analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume signals a stable uptrend, while a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate a potential further drop in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 151.9 & a low of 148.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|152.88
|Support 1
|149.63
|Resistance 2
|154.02
|Support 2
|147.52
|Resistance 3
|156.13
|Support 3
|146.38
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates
INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers
Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 2.43% to reach ₹149.5, outperforming its peers. While Piramal Pharma is experiencing a decline, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Dhunseri Investments are all showing growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|149.5
|3.55
|2.43
|192.8
|31.21
|195374.16
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|347.0
|0.08
|0.02
|369.0
|298.15
|20577.73
|Sanghvi Movers
|1325.0
|43.7
|3.41
|1430.0
|366.15
|5735.66
|Dhunseri Investments
|1176.0
|13.6
|1.17
|1630.0
|672.65
|717.03
|Piramal Pharma
|151.8
|-2.55
|-1.65
|166.6
|69.89
|155.93
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹149.45, up 2.4% from yesterday's ₹145.95
The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹148.33 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹151.07. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹151.07 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 3.05% and is currently trading at ₹150.40. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 337.48% to reach ₹150.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to reach 22112.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.26%
|3 Months
|7.17%
|6 Months
|98.1%
|YTD
|46.85%
|1 Year
|337.48%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price NSE Live : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.33
|Support 1
|142.98
|Resistance 2
|151.07
|Support 2
|140.37
|Resistance 3
|153.68
|Support 3
|137.63
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 38157 k
The trading volume yesterday was 35.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹148.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹148.35 & ₹143.15 yesterday to end at ₹148.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
