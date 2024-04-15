Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Drop as Market Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 15 Apr 2024, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 146.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 145.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 146.85, reached a high of 147.7, and a low of 145 before closing at 146.65. The market capitalization stood at 189,950.73 crore, with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a 52-week low of 27.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,828,605 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.08%
3 Months25.24%
6 Months89.69%
YTD46.25%
1 Year428.36%
15 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹145.35, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹146.65

The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently at 145.35 with a decrease of -0.89% or a net change of -1.3.

15 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹146.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 1,828,605 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 146.65.

