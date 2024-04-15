Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Drop as Market Turns Bearish

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹146.85, reached a high of ₹147.7, and a low of ₹145 before closing at ₹146.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,950.73 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a 52-week low of ₹27.2. The BSE volume for the day was 1,828,605 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.08%
|3 Months
|25.24%
|6 Months
|89.69%
|YTD
|46.25%
|1 Year
|428.36%
The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently at ₹145.35 with a decrease of -0.89% or a net change of -1.3.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 1,828,605 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹146.65.
