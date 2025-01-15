Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹129.6 and closed at ₹128.4, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹136.65 and a low of ₹129.6 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹177,143.6 crore, IRFC's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05 and the low at ₹116.2. The BSE volume recorded was 1,507,950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 63.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1507 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹136.65 & ₹129.6 yesterday to end at ₹135.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend