Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Jul 2024, by 5.54 %. The stock closed at 205.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 217.35 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 206.3 and closed at 205.95 on the last day. The high for the day was 224.45, while the low was 204.5. The market capitalization stood at 284043.98 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 224.45 and 32.35 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 17246019 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.79% today, reaching 221.25. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 567.99% to 221.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24502.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.51%
3 Months37.98%
6 Months91.74%
YTD118.85%
1 Year567.99%
15 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1226.3Support 1206.3
Resistance 2235.35Support 2195.35
Resistance 3246.3Support 3186.3
15 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 317 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93271 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 240.78% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 300 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.

15 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹205.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 224.45 & 204.5 yesterday to end at 217.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

