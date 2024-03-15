Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹121.35 and closed at ₹124.2. The stock had a high of ₹142.6 and a low of ₹116.7. The market capitalization was at ₹183351.14 crore with a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a 52-week low of ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 16,421,689 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹124.2 on last trading day
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a BSE volume of 16,421,689 shares with a closing price of ₹124.2.