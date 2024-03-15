Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 15 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 15 Mar 2024, by 12.96 %. The stock closed at 124.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.3 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock on the last day had an open price of 121.35 and closed at 124.2. The stock had a high of 142.6 and a low of 116.7. The market capitalization was at 183351.14 crore with a 52-week high of 192.8 and a 52-week low of 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 16,421,689 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹124.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a BSE volume of 16,421,689 shares with a closing price of 124.2.

