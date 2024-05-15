Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹155.25, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹157.2

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹147 and closed at ₹145.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached was ₹158, while the lowest was ₹147. With a market capitalization of ₹205,436.91 crore, the stock had a 52-week high of ₹192.8 and a low of ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 8,420,660 shares traded.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.71% MF holding & 1.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.75% in december to 0.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.15% in december to 1.08% in march quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: In the most recent fiscal year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a ROE of 14.66% and a return on investment of 1.41%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Financial performance
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 7.25% and a revenue growth of 19.96% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 264241.80 crore, which is 10.60% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 1.24% to reach ₹155.25, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. Dhunseri Investments is declining, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Piramal Pharma are showing an upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|155.25
|-1.95
|-1.24
|192.8
|31.21
|202888.56
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|350.23
|3.09
|0.89
|369.0
|298.15
|20769.28
|Sanghvi Movers
|1435.35
|85.85
|6.36
|1430.0
|366.15
|6213.34
|Dhunseri Investments
|1165.2
|-31.6
|-2.64
|1630.0
|672.65
|710.44
|Piramal Pharma
|149.5
|0.5
|0.34
|166.6
|69.89
|153.57
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporati share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock had a low price of ₹154.9 and a high price of ₹159.75 on the current day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -33.95% lower than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 3 PM is 33.95% lower than yesterday, while the price has decreased by 1.24% to ₹155.25. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor in analyzing trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹155.25, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹157.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹155.25 - a 1.24% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 160.97 , 164.58 , 171.57. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 150.37 , 143.38 , 139.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹155.3, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹157.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹155.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.37 and ₹160.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is -21.27% lower than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 2 PM is down by 21.27% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹155.9, reflecting a decrease of 0.83%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potential sustained upward trend, whereas a price decrease with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 156.3 and a trough of 155.25 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 155.92 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 155.63 and 155.27.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹155.95, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹157.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹155.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.37 and ₹160.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -21.44% lower than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 1 PM is 21.44% lower than yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹155.55, reflecting a decrease of 1.05%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A price increase with a higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with a higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 156.65 and a low of 156.0 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistance levels at 156.33 and 156.07, suggesting notable selling activity. Traders who hold long positions may consider exiting, while new investors can assess the possibility of a turnaround if the stock is deemed oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporati share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹155.1 and the high price was ₹159.75.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -20.12% lower than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded until 12 AM is 20.12% lower than yesterday, while the price was trading at ₹156.1, a decrease of 0.7%. Volume traded is a significant factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 157.53 and 155.78 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 155.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 157.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|148.62
|10 Days
|153.29
|20 Days
|148.87
|50 Days
|145.50
|100 Days
|137.61
|300 Days
|101.79
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹156.9, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹157.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹156.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.37 and ₹160.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.08% lower than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 11 AM is 1.08% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹156.75, a decrease of 0.29%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 158.67 and 154.47 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 154.47 and selling near the hourly resistance of 158.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹157.15, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹157.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹157.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.37 and ₹160.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.1% to ₹157.05, while its counterparts like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Piramal Pharma are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.15% and 0.06% respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 68.45% higher than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is 68.45% higher than yesterday. The price is currently at ₹156.55, up by -0.41%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 159.3 & a low of 155.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock price rose by 0.92% to reach ₹158.65, outperforming its peers. While stocks of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Dhunseri Investments are declining, Piramal Pharma, another peer, is experiencing an upward trend. In the broader market, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.22% respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹158.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹157.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹158.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹150.37 and ₹160.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹150.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 160.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.21% and is currently trading at ₹159.10. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 370.25% to ₹159.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22255.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.01%
|3 Months
|0.34%
|6 Months
|113.58%
|YTD
|58.33%
|1 Year
|370.25%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|160.97
|Support 1
|150.37
|Resistance 2
|164.58
|Support 2
|143.38
|Resistance 3
|171.57
|Support 3
|139.77
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 73 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 40776 k
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹158 & ₹147 yesterday to end at ₹145.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
