Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Apr 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 140.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 120.05 and closed at 145.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 141.8 and a low of 120.05. The market capitalization of the company was 183285.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.8 and the 52-week low was 27.2. The BSE volume for the day was 10,771,555 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Apr 2024, 11:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹141.05, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹140.25

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 141.05, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 10:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Railway Finance Corporation141.451.20.86192.827.25184854.02
Mindspace Business Parks REIT345.0-2.96-0.85364.3298.1520459.13
Sanghvi Movers1221.1-20.3-1.641400.0366.155285.9
Dhunseri Investments1200.02.150.181630.0604.8731.66
Silicon Rental Solutions192.356.353.41268.9123.3197.58
16 Apr 2024, 10:22 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹141.15, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹140.25

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 141.15, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.9.

16 Apr 2024, 10:11 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of 137.95 and a high of 142.45 on the current day.

16 Apr 2024, 09:52 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

16 Apr 2024, 09:42 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹141.95, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹140.25

The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently priced at 141.95, with a 1.21% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 1.7 points.

16 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.14%
3 Months7.7%
6 Months83.81%
YTD41.17%
1 Year410.0%
16 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹140.25, down -3.51% from yesterday's ₹145.35

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 140.25 with a percent change of -3.51 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹145.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, the volume was 10,771,555 shares with a closing price of 145.35.

