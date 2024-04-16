Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹120.05 and closed at ₹145.35 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹141.8 and a low of ₹120.05. The market capitalization of the company was ₹183285.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹27.2. The BSE volume for the day was 10,771,555 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹141.05, with a percent change of 0.57 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|141.45
|1.2
|0.86
|192.8
|27.25
|184854.02
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|345.0
|-2.96
|-0.85
|364.3
|298.15
|20459.13
|Sanghvi Movers
|1221.1
|-20.3
|-1.64
|1400.0
|366.15
|5285.9
|Dhunseri Investments
|1200.0
|2.15
|0.18
|1630.0
|604.8
|731.66
|Silicon Rental Solutions
|192.35
|6.35
|3.41
|268.9
|123.3
|197.58
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹141.15, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 0.9.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹137.95 and a high of ₹142.45 on the current day.
The stock of Indian Railway Finance Corporation is currently priced at ₹141.95, with a 1.21% increase in value. This translates to a net change of 1.7 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.14%
|3 Months
|7.7%
|6 Months
|83.81%
|YTD
|41.17%
|1 Year
|410.0%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹140.25 with a percent change of -3.51 and a net change of -5.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the BSE, the volume was 10,771,555 shares with a closing price of ₹145.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!