Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹182.7 and closed at ₹181.3. The stock reached a high of ₹183.45 and dipped to a low of ₹176.65. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹234,122.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹229.05 and ₹44.9, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,201,215 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹180.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹176.07 and ₹182.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹176.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 182.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at ₹181.10. Over the past year, IRFC shares have surged by 252.13% to ₹181.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.84%
|3 Months
|6.28%
|6 Months
|16.05%
|YTD
|80.23%
|1 Year
|252.13%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|182.67
|Support 1
|176.07
|Resistance 2
|186.29
|Support 2
|173.09
|Resistance 3
|189.27
|Support 3
|169.47
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹183.45 & ₹176.65 yesterday to end at ₹179.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.