Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 179.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 180.6 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 182.7 and closed at 181.3. The stock reached a high of 183.45 and dipped to a low of 176.65. The company's market capitalization stood at 234,122.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were 229.05 and 44.9, respectively. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 2,201,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹180.6, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹179.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 180.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 176.07 and 182.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 176.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 182.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) share price increased by 1.09% and is currently trading at 181.10. Over the past year, IRFC shares have surged by 252.13% to 181.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.84%
3 Months6.28%
6 Months16.05%
YTD80.23%
1 Year252.13%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1182.67Support 1176.07
Resistance 2186.29Support 2173.09
Resistance 3189.27Support 3169.47
16 Aug 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 71686 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 57.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

16 Aug 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹181.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 183.45 & 176.65 yesterday to end at 179.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

