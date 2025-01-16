Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 16 2025 09:17:04
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.00 0.36%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 768.25 1.89%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 323.55 0.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 769.20 0.75%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,255.25 0.24%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Jan 2025

2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2025, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2025, by 1.29 %. The stock closed at 135.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 140.35 and closed at 135.75, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 140.65 and a low of 134.80 during the day. With a market capitalization of 179,770.40 crore, IRFC's performance remains below its 52-week high of 229.05 and above its 52-week low of 116.20. The BSE volume for the day was 2,555,062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2025, 09:17:08 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.93%, currently trading at 140.15. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has decreased by 3.02%, also standing at 140.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 5.05%, reaching 23213.20 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.32%
3 Months-3.07%
6 Months-35.15%
YTD-7.7%
1 Year-3.02%
16 Jan 2025, 08:48:10 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1140.16Support 1134.47
Resistance 2143.17Support 2131.79
Resistance 3145.85Support 3128.78
16 Jan 2025, 08:36:26 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 63.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
16 Jan 2025, 08:20:12 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 31 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21050 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 51.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 1507 k.

16 Jan 2025, 08:00:33 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹135.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 140.65 & 134.8 yesterday to end at 137.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue