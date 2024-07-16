Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's last day saw its open price at ₹220.75 and the close price at ₹217.35. The stock had a high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹214.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹282,737.13 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹224.45 and a 52-week low of ₹32.35. The BSE volume for the day was 11,492,175 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 77.83% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 167 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹229.05 & ₹214.45 yesterday to end at ₹216.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend