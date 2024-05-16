Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 157.6, up 1.51% from yesterday's 155.25

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's open price was ₹159.15, closing at ₹157.2. The high was ₹159.75 and the low was ₹154.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹202,888.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8 and the 52-week low was ₹31.21. The BSE volume recorded was 3,050,678 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.71% MF holding & 1.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.75% in december to 0.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.15% in december to 1.08% in march quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation reported a ROE of 14.66% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 1.41% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% each.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 7.25% and a revenue growth of 19.96% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has achieved a revenue of 264241.80 crore, which is 10.60% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock price has risen by 1.51% to reach ₹157.6, outperforming its peers like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Piramal Pharma, which are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|157.6
|2.35
|1.51
|192.8
|31.21
|205959.65
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|349.12
|-0.88
|-0.25
|369.0
|298.15
|20703.45
|Sanghvi Movers
|1271.8
|-168.65
|-11.71
|1448.0
|366.15
|5505.37
|Dhunseri Investments
|1171.0
|-15.55
|-1.31
|1630.0
|672.65
|713.98
|Piramal Pharma
|149.15
|-0.35
|-0.23
|166.6
|69.89
|153.21
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a high of ₹159.5 and a low of ₹155.7 on the current trading day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 3 PM is 1.69% lower than the previous day, with the price at ₹157.6, a decrease of 1.51%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹157.6 - a 1.51% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 159.6 , 161.5 , 163.5. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 155.7 , 153.7 , 151.8.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹157.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹153.67 and ₹158.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹153.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.07
|10 Days
|152.92
|20 Days
|149.36
|50 Days
|145.56
|100 Days
|138.35
|300 Days
|102.42
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 2 PM is down by 7.82% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹157, a decrease of 1.13%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 157.12 and 155.62 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 155.62 and selling near the hourly resistance at 157.12.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.77
|Support 1
|156.02
|Resistance 2
|157.13
|Support 2
|155.63
|Resistance 3
|157.52
|Support 3
|155.27
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 1 PM is 9.93% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹156.1, a decrease of 0.55%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock price reached a peak of 157.55 and a trough of 156.05 in the preceding trading session. In the most recent hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 156.63 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for potential support at 156.12 and 155.58.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.12
|Support 1
|155.62
|Resistance 2
|158.08
|Support 2
|155.08
|Resistance 3
|158.62
|Support 3
|154.12
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock reached a low of ₹155.7 and a high of ₹159.5.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 12 AM is down by 8.06% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹157.2, a decrease of 1.26%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 158.72 and 155.97 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 155.97 and selling near the hourly resistance at 158.72.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|157.68
|Support 1
|156.63
|Resistance 2
|158.22
|Support 2
|156.12
|Resistance 3
|158.73
|Support 3
|155.58
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.07
|10 Days
|152.92
|20 Days
|149.36
|50 Days
|145.56
|100 Days
|138.35
|300 Days
|102.42
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹157.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹153.67 and ₹158.42 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹153.67 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 158.42 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded until 11 AM is 14.92% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹157.15, a decrease of 1.22%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, alongside price. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 159.32 and 156.47 in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 156.47 and selling near the hourly resistance at 159.32.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.72
|Support 1
|155.97
|Resistance 2
|160.48
|Support 2
|154.98
|Resistance 3
|161.47
|Support 3
|153.22
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 1.64% to reach ₹157.8, outperforming its peers. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are experiencing a decline, Dhunseri Investments and Piramal Pharma, on the other hand, are witnessing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.15% and -0.19% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|157.8
|2.55
|1.64
|192.8
|31.21
|206221.02
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|348.71
|-1.29
|-0.37
|369.0
|298.15
|20679.14
|Sanghvi Movers
|1435.1
|-5.35
|-0.37
|1448.0
|366.15
|6212.26
|Dhunseri Investments
|1195.85
|9.3
|0.78
|1630.0
|672.65
|729.13
|Piramal Pharma
|150.45
|0.95
|0.64
|166.6
|69.89
|154.54
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded up to 10 AM is down by 47.82% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹158, a decrease of 1.77%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 158.9 & a low of 156.05 in the previous trading hour.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.32
|Support 1
|156.47
|Resistance 2
|160.53
|Support 2
|154.83
|Resistance 3
|162.17
|Support 3
|153.62
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 1% to reach ₹156.8, while its peers are experiencing mixed performance. While Mindspace Business Parks REIT is declining, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Piramal Pharma, among others, are showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.27% and 0.28% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|156.8
|1.55
|1.0
|192.8
|31.21
|204914.17
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|349.65
|-0.35
|-0.1
|369.0
|298.15
|20734.88
|Sanghvi Movers
|1467.0
|26.55
|1.84
|1448.0
|366.15
|6350.35
|Dhunseri Investments
|1201.5
|14.95
|1.26
|1630.0
|672.65
|732.58
|Piramal Pharma
|149.55
|0.05
|0.03
|166.6
|69.89
|153.62
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.55% and is currently trading at ₹156.10. Over the past year, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 363.34% to ₹156.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.66% to reach 22200.55 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.1%
|3 Months
|-0.86%
|6 Months
|111.5%
|YTD
|56.47%
|1 Year
|363.34%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|158.42
|Support 1
|153.67
|Resistance 2
|161.48
|Support 2
|151.98
|Resistance 3
|163.17
|Support 3
|148.92
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.06% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 45 mn & BSE volume was 3 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.75 & ₹154.9 yesterday to end at ₹157.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
