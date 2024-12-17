Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹159.7 and closed slightly lower at ₹159.35. The stock reached a high of ₹162.75 and a low of ₹158.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹208,207.4 crore, IRFC's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05 and its low at ₹76.82. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,988,020 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹158.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹158.8
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹158.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹157.49 and ₹161.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹157.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.31%, currently trading at ₹158.30. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant increase of 67.84%, reaching ₹158.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|3 Months
|-1.59%
|6 Months
|-9.07%
|YTD
|59.98%
|1 Year
|67.84%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.71
|Support 1
|157.49
|Resistance 2
|164.36
|Support 2
|155.92
|Resistance 3
|165.93
|Support 3
|153.27
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 68.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28836 k
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1988 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹159.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹162.75 & ₹158.3 yesterday to end at ₹158.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.