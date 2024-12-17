Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 17 2024 09:33:01
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 148.05 0.10%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 310.15 0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 794.75 1.28%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,256.80 -0.89%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 335.40 0.18%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 17 Dec 2024, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 158.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 158.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 159.7 and closed slightly lower at 159.35. The stock reached a high of 162.75 and a low of 158.3 during the session. With a market capitalization of 208,207.4 crore, IRFC's 52-week high stands at 229.05 and its low at 76.82. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,988,020 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 09:35:28 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹158.9, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹158.8

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 158.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 157.49 and 161.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 157.49 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 161.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 Dec 2024, 09:17:55 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.31%, currently trading at 158.30. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen a significant increase of 67.84%, reaching 158.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 15.17%, reaching 24,668.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.16%
3 Months-1.59%
6 Months-9.07%
YTD59.98%
1 Year67.84%
17 Dec 2024, 08:47:08 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.71Support 1157.49
Resistance 2164.36Support 2155.92
Resistance 3165.93Support 3153.27
17 Dec 2024, 08:35:55 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 68.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
17 Dec 2024, 08:16:34 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 21 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28836 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 26.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 19 mn & BSE volume was 1988 k.

17 Dec 2024, 08:05:44 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹159.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 162.75 & 158.3 yesterday to end at 158.8. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue