Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹140.15 and closed at ₹137.50, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹145.75 and a low of ₹139.10 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹186,853.50 crore, IRFC's shares traded a volume of 2,330,210 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05, while the low is ₹116.20.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹137.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹145.75 & ₹139.1 yesterday to end at ₹143. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend