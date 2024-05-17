Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 168.8, up 7.11% from yesterday's 157.6
BackBack

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹168.8, up 7.11% from yesterday's ₹157.6

47 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 7.11 %. The stock closed at 157.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights Premium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 157 and closed at 155.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 159.5, while the low was 155.7. The market capitalization stood at 205,959.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 2,770,483 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:07:35 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.71% MF holding & 1.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.75% in december to 0.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.15% in december to 1.08% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:33:00 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: In the most recent fiscal year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 14.66% and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 1.41%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.

17 May 2024, 07:05:23 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 7.25% and a revenue growth of 19.96% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 264241.80 cr, which is 10.60% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:05:13 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 7.11% to reach 168.8, outperforming its peers. While Sanghvi Movers is experiencing a decline, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, and Piramal Pharma are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporati168.811.27.11192.831.21220596.38
Mindspace Business Parks REIT353.524.491.29369.0298.1520964.38
Sanghvi Movers1179.5-92.3-7.261483.0366.155105.82
Dhunseri Investments1192.1519.31.651630.0672.65726.88
Piramal Pharma149.850.70.47166.669.89153.93
17 May 2024, 05:33:21 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporati share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was 157.15, and the high price was 170.5.

17 May 2024, 03:52:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹168.8, up 7.11% from yesterday's ₹157.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at 168.8 - a 7.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 174.33 , 179.12 , 187.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 160.93 , 152.32 , 147.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:49:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 319.23% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 3 PM today is 319.23% higher than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 168.8, reflecting a 7.11% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decrease in prices.

17 May 2024, 03:33:21 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:18:02 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹169.35, up 7.46% from yesterday's ₹157.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 169.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 163.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 03:00:29 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:55:02 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.68
10 Days152.72
20 Days149.76
50 Days145.62
100 Days139.07
300 Days103.04
17 May 2024, 02:48:08 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 307.90% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 2 PM has increased by 307.90% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 167.5, showing a rise of 6.28%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is essential for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a strong upward momentum, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could be a sign of potential price decline ahead.

17 May 2024, 02:34:24 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 168.52 and 163.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 163.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1170.4Support 1166.5
Resistance 2172.4Support 2164.6
Resistance 3174.3Support 3162.6
17 May 2024, 02:03:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹169.55, up 7.58% from yesterday's ₹157.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 169.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 163.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:48:33 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 158.40% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 1 PM is 158.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 170.1, showing a 7.93% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 01:34:32 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 167.15 and a low of 162.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1168.52Support 1163.82
Resistance 2170.18Support 2160.78
Resistance 3173.22Support 3159.12
17 May 2024, 01:00:07 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporati share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was 157.15, and the high price reached was 164.30.

17 May 2024, 12:55:29 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 126.80% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation by 12 AM has increased by 126.80% compared to the previous day, with the price reaching 162.65, a 3.2% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:33:11 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 164.35 and 160.9 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 160.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 164.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.5Support 1163.25
Resistance 2165.0Support 2162.5
Resistance 3165.75Support 3162.0
17 May 2024, 12:27:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days150.68
10 Days152.72
20 Days149.76
50 Days145.62
100 Days139.07
300 Days103.04
17 May 2024, 12:21:39 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:15:04 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹163.7, up 3.87% from yesterday's ₹157.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 163.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 163.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:51:56 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 83.21% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 11 AM is 83.21% higher than it was yesterday. The price is currently at 163.65, showing a 3.84% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 11:40:29 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock reached a high of 163.5 and a low of 160.05 in the previous trading hour. It surpassed the hourly resistances at 161.6 and 162.85 in the last hour, showing a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider using trailing stop losses to protect their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1164.35Support 1160.9
Resistance 2165.65Support 2158.75
Resistance 3167.8Support 3157.45
17 May 2024, 11:29:39 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹163.15, up 3.52% from yesterday's ₹157.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 159.6 & second resistance of 161.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 163.5. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 163.5 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:19:37 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 3.49% to reach 163.1, outperforming its peers. While Sanghvi Movers experienced a decline, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, and Piramal Pharma saw an uptick in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movements, with gains of 0.27% and 0.41% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporati163.15.53.49192.831.21213147.33
Mindspace Business Parks REIT350.91.870.54369.0298.1520809.01
Sanghvi Movers1189.35-82.45-6.481483.0366.155148.46
Dhunseri Investments1193.120.251.731630.0672.65727.45
Piramal Pharma149.750.60.4166.669.89153.82
17 May 2024, 10:47:06 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 102.32% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is 102.32% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 160.55, showing an increase of 1.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

17 May 2024, 10:36:19 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 161.4 & a low of 158.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1161.6Support 1158.9
Resistance 2162.85Support 2157.45
Resistance 3164.3Support 3156.2
17 May 2024, 10:17:37 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:56:35 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's share price rose by 2.06% to reach 160.85. Among its peers, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are experiencing a decline, whereas Dhunseri Investments and Piramal Pharma are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.19% and -0.06% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporati160.853.252.06192.831.21210206.92
Mindspace Business Parks REIT347.3-1.73-0.5369.0298.1520595.52
Sanghvi Movers1167.15-104.65-8.231483.0366.155052.36
Dhunseri Investments1193.120.251.731630.0672.65727.45
Piramal Pharma149.950.80.54166.669.89154.03
17 May 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹159.9, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹157.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 159.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 161.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 161.5 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 09:15:53 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.03% and is currently trading at 157.55. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has increased by 363.68% to 157.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.21%
3 Months-2.96%
6 Months115.66%
YTD58.68%
1 Year363.68%
17 May 2024, 08:53:09 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.6Support 1155.7
Resistance 2161.5Support 2153.7
Resistance 3163.5Support 3151.8
17 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 47 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 41169 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

17 May 2024, 08:07:18 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹155.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 159.5 & 155.7 yesterday to end at 155.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue