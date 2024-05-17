Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 168.8, up 7.11% from yesterday's 157.6

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹157 and closed at ₹155.25 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹159.5, while the low was ₹155.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹205,959.65 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹31.21. The BSE volume for the day was 2,770,483 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.71% MF holding & 1.08% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.75% in december to 0.71% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.15% in december to 1.08% in march quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: In the most recent fiscal year, Indian Railway Finance Corporation reported a Return on Equity (ROE) of 14.66% and a Return on Investment (ROI) of 1.41%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has shown an EPS growth of 7.25% and a revenue growth of 19.96% in the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 264241.80 cr, which is 10.60% higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 7.11% to reach ₹168.8, outperforming its peers. While Sanghvi Movers is experiencing a decline, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, and Piramal Pharma are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have increased by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|168.8
|11.2
|7.11
|192.8
|31.21
|220596.38
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|353.52
|4.49
|1.29
|369.0
|298.15
|20964.38
|Sanghvi Movers
|1179.5
|-92.3
|-7.26
|1483.0
|366.15
|5105.82
|Dhunseri Investments
|1192.15
|19.3
|1.65
|1630.0
|672.65
|726.88
|Piramal Pharma
|149.85
|0.7
|0.47
|166.6
|69.89
|153.93
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price for the day was ₹157.15, and the high price was ₹170.5.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹168.8 - a 7.11% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 174.33 , 179.12 , 187.73. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 160.93 , 152.32 , 147.53.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 3 PM today is 319.23% higher than yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹168.8, reflecting a 7.11% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for trend analysis. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a further decrease in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹169.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹163.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.68
|10 Days
|152.72
|20 Days
|149.76
|50 Days
|145.62
|100 Days
|139.07
|300 Days
|103.04
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 2 PM has increased by 307.90% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹167.5, showing a rise of 6.28%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is essential for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a strong upward momentum, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could be a sign of potential price decline ahead.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 168.52 and 163.82 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 163.82 and selling near the hourly resistance at 168.52.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|170.4
|Support 1
|166.5
|Resistance 2
|172.4
|Support 2
|164.6
|Resistance 3
|174.3
|Support 3
|162.6
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹169.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹163.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 1 PM is 158.40% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹170.1, showing a 7.93% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a peak of 167.15 and a low of 162.45 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock surpassed all hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|168.52
|Support 1
|163.82
|Resistance 2
|170.18
|Support 2
|160.78
|Resistance 3
|173.22
|Support 3
|159.12
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock's low price today was ₹157.15, and the high price reached was ₹164.30.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation by 12 AM has increased by 126.80% compared to the previous day, with the price reaching ₹162.65, a 3.2% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable uptrend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 164.35 and 160.9 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support of 160.9 and selling near the hourly resistance of 164.35.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.5
|Support 1
|163.25
|Resistance 2
|165.0
|Support 2
|162.5
|Resistance 3
|165.75
|Support 3
|162.0
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|150.68
|10 Days
|152.72
|20 Days
|149.76
|50 Days
|145.62
|100 Days
|139.07
|300 Days
|103.04
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹163.7 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹163.5. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation until 11 AM is 83.21% higher than it was yesterday. The price is currently at ₹163.65, showing a 3.84% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a crucial factor for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock reached a high of 163.5 and a low of 160.05 in the previous trading hour. It surpassed the hourly resistances at 161.6 and 162.85 in the last hour, showing a strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider using trailing stop losses to protect their gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|164.35
|Support 1
|160.9
|Resistance 2
|165.65
|Support 2
|158.75
|Resistance 3
|167.8
|Support 3
|157.45
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹159.6 & second resistance of ₹161.5 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹163.5. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹163.5 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 3.49% to reach ₹163.1, outperforming its peers. While Sanghvi Movers experienced a decline, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Dhunseri Investments, and Piramal Pharma saw an uptick in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed positive movements, with gains of 0.27% and 0.41% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|163.1
|5.5
|3.49
|192.8
|31.21
|213147.33
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|350.9
|1.87
|0.54
|369.0
|298.15
|20809.01
|Sanghvi Movers
|1189.35
|-82.45
|-6.48
|1483.0
|366.15
|5148.46
|Dhunseri Investments
|1193.1
|20.25
|1.73
|1630.0
|672.65
|727.45
|Piramal Pharma
|149.75
|0.6
|0.4
|166.6
|69.89
|153.82
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Indian Railway Finance Corporation traded by 10 AM is 102.32% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹160.55, showing an increase of 1.87%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 161.4 & a low of 158.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|161.6
|Support 1
|158.9
|Resistance 2
|162.85
|Support 2
|157.45
|Resistance 3
|164.3
|Support 3
|156.2
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's share price rose by 2.06% to reach ₹160.85. Among its peers, Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are experiencing a decline, whereas Dhunseri Investments and Piramal Pharma are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.19% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporati
|160.85
|3.25
|2.06
|192.8
|31.21
|210206.92
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|347.3
|-1.73
|-0.5
|369.0
|298.15
|20595.52
|Sanghvi Movers
|1167.15
|-104.65
|-8.23
|1483.0
|366.15
|5052.36
|Dhunseri Investments
|1193.1
|20.25
|1.73
|1630.0
|672.65
|727.45
|Piramal Pharma
|149.95
|0.8
|0.54
|166.6
|69.89
|154.03
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹159.6 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹161.5. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹161.5 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.03% and is currently trading at ₹157.55. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has increased by 363.68% to ₹157.55. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22403.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.21%
|3 Months
|-2.96%
|6 Months
|115.66%
|YTD
|58.68%
|1 Year
|363.68%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.6
|Support 1
|155.7
|Resistance 2
|161.5
|Support 2
|153.7
|Resistance 3
|163.5
|Support 3
|151.8
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹159.5 & ₹155.7 yesterday to end at ₹155.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
