Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Apr 2024, by 1.98 %. The stock closed at 141.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.5 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 139.65 and closed at 140.25 on the last day. The high for the day was 142.6, while the low was 137.95. The market capitalization stood at 185,180.73 crore. The 52-week high was 192.8, and the 52-week low was 27.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,223,993 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Apr 2024, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates

18 Apr 2024, 09:41 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹144.5, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹141.7

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 144.5, with a percent change of 1.98% and a net change of 2.8.

18 Apr 2024, 09:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.93%
3 Months0.15%
6 Months79.03%
YTD42.63%
1 Year414.34%
18 Apr 2024, 09:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹141.7, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹140.25

The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is at 141.7 with a percent change of 1.03, resulting in a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹140.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a total volume of 4,223,993 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC stock was 140.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.