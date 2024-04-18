Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹139.65 and closed at ₹140.25 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹142.6, while the low was ₹137.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹185,180.73 crore. The 52-week high was ₹192.8, and the 52-week low was ₹27.25. The BSE volume for the day was 4,223,993 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹144.5, with a percent change of 1.98% and a net change of 2.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.93%
|3 Months
|0.15%
|6 Months
|79.03%
|YTD
|42.63%
|1 Year
|414.34%
The current data of Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock shows that the price is at ₹141.7 with a percent change of 1.03, resulting in a net change of 1.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) had a total volume of 4,223,993 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for IRFC stock was ₹140.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!