Explore
Active Stocks
Wed Dec 18 2024 13:03:31
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 758.15 -2.72%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 143.95 -1.17%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,599.85 -0.96%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.80 -0.01%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 343.20 -1.73%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Today's Trading
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Today's Trading

6 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2024, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 156.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened and closed at 158.8, indicating no change in its price. The stock reached a high of 160.3 and a low of 156 during the session. With a market capitalization of 207,710.8 crore, IRFC is trading significantly below its 52-week high of 229.05 and above its 52-week low of 87.01. The BSE volume was 1,129,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2024, 01:03:55 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock reached a low of 153.1 and peaked at 156.9. This range indicates a fluctuation of 3.8, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment for the company.

18 Dec 2024, 12:48:28 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -48.30% lower than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 48.30% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 153.3, reflecting a drop of 2.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 12:36:18 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a high of 154.65 and a low of 153.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 154.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 153.5 and 152.85.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1154.5Support 1153.35
Resistance 2155.15Support 2152.85
Resistance 3155.65Support 3152.2
18 Dec 2024, 12:26:50 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Dec 2024, 12:22:10 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days160.58
10 Days155.83
20 Days150.58
50 Days149.28
100 Days162.30
300 Days162.44
18 Dec 2024, 12:19:23 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹153.8, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹156.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 155.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of 153.66 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53:58 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -52.35% lower than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 52.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 153.75, reflecting a decline of 1.91%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When prices rise alongside increased volume, it often indicates a potential for sustained upward movement. Conversely, if prices fall with higher volume, it may signal a likelihood of further price drops.

18 Dec 2024, 11:53:09 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has moved between 156.52 and 153.67 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 153.67 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 156.52. You are trained on data up to October 2023.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.25Support 1154.05
Resistance 2155.9Support 2153.5
Resistance 3156.45Support 3152.85
18 Dec 2024, 11:28:49 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹154.6, down -1.37% from yesterday's ₹156.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 155.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 153.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of 153.66 then there can be further negative price movement.

18 Dec 2024, 11:13:29 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation declined by 1.53% today, reaching 154.35, while its peers show a mixed performance. Dhunseri Investments is experiencing a downturn, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Ravinder Heights are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation154.35-2.4-1.53229.0587.01201712.39
Mindspace Business Parks REIT365.322.640.73384.99315.521664.14
Sanghvi Movers323.01.40.44741.5302.451398.2
Dhunseri Investments2204.05-11.3-0.512699.01020.851343.85
Ravinder Heights76.02.22.9880.3838.16466.08
18 Dec 2024, 11:00:05 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 67.59% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
18 Dec 2024, 10:52:57 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.12% lower than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 55.12% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 154.65, reflecting a decline of 1.34%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Dec 2024, 10:38:56 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 156.9 & a low of 154.05 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1156.52Support 1153.67
Resistance 2158.13Support 2152.43
Resistance 3159.37Support 3150.82
18 Dec 2024, 10:15:23 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:

18 Dec 2024, 09:50:48 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation decreased by 0.57% today, bringing it to 155.85, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Ravinder Heights is experiencing a decline, other companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Dhunseri Investments are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted by -0.11% and +0.17%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation155.85-0.9-0.57229.0587.01203672.67
Mindspace Business Parks REIT363.210.530.15384.99315.521539.01
Sanghvi Movers324.42.80.87741.5302.451404.26
Dhunseri Investments2225.09.650.442699.01020.851356.63
Ravinder Heights71.87-1.93-2.6280.3838.16440.75
18 Dec 2024, 09:32:21 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹156.65, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹156.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 156.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 155.1 and 159.16 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 155.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.16 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Dec 2024, 09:18:00 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.77%, currently trading at 155.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 66.04%, reaching 155.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same timeframe. Please note that the information is accurate as of October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.12%
3 Months0.44%
6 Months-10.84%
YTD57.68%
1 Year66.04%
18 Dec 2024, 08:47:42 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1159.16Support 1155.1
Resistance 2161.78Support 2153.66
Resistance 3163.22Support 3151.04
18 Dec 2024, 08:34:23 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 68.1% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
18 Dec 2024, 08:17:06 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 28997 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 33.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1129 k.

18 Dec 2024, 08:06:28 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹158.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 160.3 & 156 yesterday to end at 156.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue