Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Today's Trading

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened and closed at ₹158.8, indicating no change in its price. The stock reached a high of ₹160.3 and a low of ₹156 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹207,710.8 crore, IRFC is trading significantly below its 52-week high of ₹229.05 and above its 52-week low of ₹87.01. The BSE volume was 1,129,628 shares.
On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock reached a low of ₹153.1 and peaked at ₹156.9. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹3.8, reflecting market activity and investor sentiment for the company.
As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 48.30% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹153.3, reflecting a drop of 2.2%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a strong upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation reached a high of 154.65 and a low of 153.5 during the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 154.05 (Support level 1), suggesting a shift in market sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 153.5 and 152.85.

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|154.5
|Support 1
|153.35
|Resistance 2
|155.15
|Support 2
|152.85
|Resistance 3
|155.65
|Support 3
|152.2
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|160.58
|10 Days
|155.83
|20 Days
|150.58
|50 Days
|149.28
|100 Days
|162.30
|300 Days
|162.44
The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of ₹155.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹153.66 then there can be further negative price movement.
As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 52.35% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹153.75, reflecting a decline of 1.91%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. When prices rise alongside increased volume, it often indicates a potential for sustained upward movement. Conversely, if prices fall with higher volume, it may signal a likelihood of further price drops.
The stock price has moved between 156.52 and 153.67 levels in the last hour. Traders might explore rangebound trading strategies by considering purchases near the hourly support level of 153.67 and sales near the hourly resistance level of 156.52.

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.25
|Support 1
|154.05
|Resistance 2
|155.9
|Support 2
|153.5
|Resistance 3
|156.45
|Support 3
|152.85
The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of ₹155.1 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹153.66. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹153.66 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation declined by 1.53% today, reaching ₹154.35, while its peers show a mixed performance. Dhunseri Investments is experiencing a downturn, whereas Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Ravinder Heights are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.43% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|154.35
|-2.4
|-1.53
|229.05
|87.01
|201712.39
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|365.32
|2.64
|0.73
|384.99
|315.5
|21664.14
|Sanghvi Movers
|323.0
|1.4
|0.44
|741.5
|302.45
|1398.2
|Dhunseri Investments
|2204.05
|-11.3
|-0.51
|2699.0
|1020.85
|1343.85
|Ravinder Heights
|76.0
|2.2
|2.98
|80.38
|38.16
|466.08
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 67.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 55.12% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹154.65, reflecting a decline of 1.34%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 156.9 & a low of 154.05 in the previous trading hour.

The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|156.52
|Support 1
|153.67
|Resistance 2
|158.13
|Support 2
|152.43
|Resistance 3
|159.37
|Support 3
|150.82
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation decreased by 0.57% today, bringing it to ₹155.85, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While Ravinder Heights is experiencing a decline, other companies like Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Sanghvi Movers, and Dhunseri Investments are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have shifted by -0.11% and +0.17%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|155.85
|-0.9
|-0.57
|229.05
|87.01
|203672.67
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|363.21
|0.53
|0.15
|384.99
|315.5
|21539.01
|Sanghvi Movers
|324.4
|2.8
|0.87
|741.5
|302.45
|1404.26
|Dhunseri Investments
|2225.0
|9.65
|0.44
|2699.0
|1020.85
|1356.63
|Ravinder Heights
|71.87
|-1.93
|-2.62
|80.38
|38.16
|440.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹156.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹155.1 and ₹159.16 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹155.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 159.16 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.77%, currently trading at ₹155.55. Over the past year, the company's shares have increased by 66.04%, reaching ₹155.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 13.62%, reaching 24,336.00 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.12%
|3 Months
|0.44%
|6 Months
|-10.84%
|YTD
|57.68%
|1 Year
|66.04%
The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|159.16
|Support 1
|155.1
|Resistance 2
|161.78
|Support 2
|153.66
|Resistance 3
|163.22
|Support 3
|151.04
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 68.1% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 33.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1129 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹160.3 & ₹156 yesterday to end at ₹156.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.