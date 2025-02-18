Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Feb 2025, by 0.12 %. The stock closed at 121.70 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.85 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 120.95 and closed at 121.70, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of 122.80 and a low of 118 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 159,111.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 116.70, with a trading volume of 1,752,699 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Feb 2025, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at 121.65. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has declined by 21.66%, reaching 121.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.07%
3 Months-10.38%
6 Months-32.41%
YTD-18.29%
1 Year-21.66%
18 Feb 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1123.71Support 1118.76
Resistance 2125.75Support 2115.85
Resistance 3128.66Support 3113.81
18 Feb 2025, 08:35 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 58.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Feb 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24400 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1752 k.

18 Feb 2025, 08:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹121.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 122.80 & 118 yesterday to end at 121.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

