Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 18 Feb 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹120.95 and closed at ₹121.70, reflecting a slight gain. The stock reached a high of ₹122.80 and a low of ₹118 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹159,111.81 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.70, with a trading volume of 1,752,699 shares on BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 0.16%, currently trading at ₹121.65. Over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has declined by 21.66%, reaching ₹121.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.84%, reaching 22,959.50 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.07%
|3 Months
|-10.38%
|6 Months
|-32.41%
|YTD
|-18.29%
|1 Year
|-21.66%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|123.71
|Support 1
|118.76
|Resistance 2
|125.75
|Support 2
|115.85
|Resistance 3
|128.66
|Support 3
|113.81
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 58.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.45% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 1752 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.80 & ₹118 yesterday to end at ₹121.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend