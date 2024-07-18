Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹219.85 and closed at ₹216.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹221.2 and the low was ₹211. The market capitalization stood at ₹277,183.01 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹229.05 and ₹32.35 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,513,009 shares for IRFC on that day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of ₹208.52 & second support of ₹204.93 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹198.54. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹198.54 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has dropped by -1.60% and is currently trading at ₹208.70. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have surged by 552.65% to ₹208.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.3%
|3 Months
|35.27%
|6 Months
|49.53%
|YTD
|113.5%
|1 Year
|552.65%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|218.5
|Support 1
|208.52
|Resistance 2
|224.89
|Support 2
|204.93
|Resistance 3
|228.48
|Support 3
|198.54
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹221.2 & ₹211 yesterday to end at ₹212.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend