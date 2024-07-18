Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2024, by -3.84 %. The stock closed at 212.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203.95 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at 219.85 and closed at 216.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 221.2 and the low was 211. The market capitalization stood at 277,183.01 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 229.05 and 32.35 respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,513,009 shares for IRFC on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹203.95, down -3.84% from yesterday's ₹212.1

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 208.52 & second support of 204.93 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 198.54. If the stock price breaks the final support of 198.54 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

18 Jul 2024, 09:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has dropped by -1.60% and is currently trading at 208.70. Over the past year, the shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation have surged by 552.65% to 208.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 24.87% to 24,613.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.3%
3 Months35.27%
6 Months49.53%
YTD113.5%
1 Year552.65%
18 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1218.5Support 1208.52
Resistance 2224.89Support 2204.93
Resistance 3228.48Support 3198.54
18 Jul 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 98 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 103443 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 86 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

18 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹216.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 221.2 & 211 yesterday to end at 212.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

