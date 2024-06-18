Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 174.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 178.05 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation ended the day with an open price of 175.85 and a close price of 175.15. The stock reached a high of 176.55 and a low of 173.25. The market capitalization stands at 228,372.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199.95 and the 52-week low is 32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,592,272 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 09:37 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹178.05, up 1.89% from yesterday's ₹174.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 176.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 178.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 178.27 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Jun 2024, 09:24 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at 175.60. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 432.12% to reach 175.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23,570.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.69%
3 Months20.43%
6 Months84.58%
YTD75.94%
1 Year432.12%
18 Jun 2024, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1176.53Support 1173.13
Resistance 2178.27Support 2171.47
Resistance 3179.93Support 3169.73
18 Jun 2024, 08:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 82453 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.

18 Jun 2024, 08:05 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹175.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 176.55 & 173.25 yesterday to end at 175.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

