Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation ended the day with an open price of ₹175.85 and a close price of ₹175.15. The stock reached a high of ₹176.55 and a low of ₹173.25. The market capitalization stands at ₹228,372.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199.95 and the 52-week low is ₹32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 4,592,272 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹176.53 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹178.27. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹178.27 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.49% and is currently trading at ₹175.60. Over the past year, the company's shares have surged by 432.12% to reach ₹175.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23,570.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.69%
|3 Months
|20.43%
|6 Months
|84.58%
|YTD
|75.94%
|1 Year
|432.12%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|176.53
|Support 1
|173.13
|Resistance 2
|178.27
|Support 2
|171.47
|Resistance 3
|179.93
|Support 3
|169.73
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 4 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹176.55 & ₹173.25 yesterday to end at ₹175.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend