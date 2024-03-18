Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹141 and closed at ₹140.3. The stock reached a high of ₹145.85 and a low of ₹133.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹178777.16 cr. The 52-week high was at ₹192.8 and the low was at ₹25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 16221353 shares traded.
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at ₹134.8 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.7%
|3 Months
|42.31%
|6 Months
|72.59%
|YTD
|37.85%
|1 Year
|406.28%
The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at ₹136.8, experiencing a decrease of 2.49% with a net change of -3.5.
On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 16,221,353 shares on the BSE with a closing price of ₹140.3.
