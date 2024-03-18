Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2024, by -1.46 %. The stock closed at 136.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 141 and closed at 140.3. The stock reached a high of 145.85 and a low of 133.45. The market capitalization stood at 178777.16 cr. The 52-week high was at 192.8 and the low was at 25.45. The BSE volume for the day was 16221353 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2024, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price update :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹134.8, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹136.8

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 134.8 with a percent change of -1.46 and a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Mar 2024, 09:31 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.7%
3 Months42.31%
6 Months72.59%
YTD37.85%
1 Year406.28%
18 Mar 2024, 09:00 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹136.8, down -2.49% from yesterday's ₹140.3

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently trading at 136.8, experiencing a decrease of 2.49% with a net change of -3.5.

18 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹140.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a trading volume of 16,221,353 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 140.3.

