Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 121.75, up 2.53% from yesterday's 118.75

13 min read . 08:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 18 Mar 2025, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 118.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 121.75 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 118 and closed slightly lower at 117.70. The stock reached a high of 119.70 and a low of 117.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of 155,188.51 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 108.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,981,323 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.24% MF holding & 1.01% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.15% in to 0.24% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.09% in to 1.01% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:31 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a ROE of 13.66% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.38% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 07:03 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Financial performance

Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a EPS growth of 10.31% & a revenue growth of 19.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 268863.90 cr which is 0.90% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

18 Mar 2025, 06:34 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 58.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.53% today, reaching 121.75, in line with its peers. Other companies, including Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation121.753.02.53229.05108.05159109.06
Mindspace Business Parks Reit361.732.120.59384.99331.021451.25
Sanghvi Movers232.652.71.17741.5206.152035.95
Dhunseri Investments1593.440.92.632699.01032.0963.16
Ravinder Heights55.91.93.5282.538.16339.88
18 Mar 2025, 05:37 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock reached a low of 118.80 and a high of 122.30. This range indicates a trading fluctuation of 3.50, reflecting moderate market activity within the session.

18 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.95%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 5.31% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 5.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 121.75, reflecting a rise of 2.53%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trajectory, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further drops.

18 Mar 2025, 03:48 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹121.75, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹118.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at 121.75 - a 2.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 122.92 , 124.05 , 126.09. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 119.75 , 117.71 , 116.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:32 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:10 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹121.70, up 2.48% from yesterday's ₹118.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 119.74 & second resistance of 120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days119.89
10 Days117.60
20 Days120.33
50 Days132.13
100 Days140.75
300 Days158.75
18 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 02:45 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 1.65% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 121.25, reflecting a rise of 2.11%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 02:33 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.48 and 120.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.78 and selling near hourly resistance 121.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.33Support 1120.98
Resistance 2121.52Support 2120.82
Resistance 3121.68Support 3120.63
18 Mar 2025, 02:10 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 58.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹121.10, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹118.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 119.74 & second resistance of 120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 14.29% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 14.29% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 121.05, reflecting a rise of 1.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:37 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.27 and 120.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.77 and selling near hourly resistance 121.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.48Support 1120.78
Resistance 2121.82Support 2120.42
Resistance 3122.18Support 3120.08
18 Mar 2025, 01:12 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.41%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.73%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

18 Mar 2025, 01:04 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock recorded a low of 118.80 and a high of 121.40. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 12:45 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 18.98% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 18.98% compared to yesterday, with the share price at 121.05, reflecting a rise of 1.94%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a further decrease in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.32 and 120.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.72 and selling near hourly resistance 121.32 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.27Support 1120.77
Resistance 2121.58Support 2120.58
Resistance 3121.77Support 3120.27
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

18 Mar 2025, 12:23 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days119.89
10 Days117.60
20 Days120.33
50 Days132.13
100 Days140.75
300 Days158.75
18 Mar 2025, 12:17 PM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹121.25, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹118.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 119.74 & second resistance of 120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 16.51% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 16.51% compared to yesterday, while the share price is currently at 121.15, reflecting a rise of 2.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase paired with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:38 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.57 and 120.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.02 and selling near hourly resistance 121.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.32Support 1120.72
Resistance 2121.53Support 2120.33
Resistance 3121.92Support 3120.12
18 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹120.80, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹118.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 119.74 & second resistance of 120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

18 Mar 2025, 11:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.77% today, reaching 120.85, in line with its peers. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation120.852.11.77229.05108.05157932.89
Mindspace Business Parks Reit363.243.631.01384.99331.021540.79
Sanghvi Movers235.255.32.3741.5206.152058.71
Dhunseri Investments1607.855.33.562699.01032.0971.87
Ravinder Heights55.91.93.5282.538.16339.88
18 Mar 2025, 11:04 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 58.61% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 14.37% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 14.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 120.80, reflecting a rise of 1.73%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 10:36 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 121.25 & a low of 119.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1121.57Support 1120.02
Resistance 2122.18Support 2119.08
Resistance 3123.12Support 3118.47
18 Mar 2025, 10:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.14% today, reaching 120.10, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Notable companies such as Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.78% and 0.73%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation120.11.351.14229.05108.05156952.75
Mindspace Business Parks Reit360.761.150.32384.99331.021393.72
Sanghvi Movers232.62.651.15741.5206.152035.52
Dhunseri Investments1589.136.62.362699.01020.85960.56
Ravinder Heights55.51.52.7882.538.16337.45
18 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.26%; Futures open interest increased by 0.1%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹119.90, up 0.97% from yesterday's ₹118.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 119.74 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 120.79. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 120.79 then there can be further positive price movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:16 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at 119.35. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has declined by 13.27%, also standing at 119.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.77%
3 Months-17.64%
6 Months-27.56%
YTD-20.31%
1 Year-13.27%
18 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1119.74Support 1117.63
Resistance 2120.79Support 2116.57
Resistance 3121.85Support 3115.52
18 Mar 2025, 08:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 57.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
18 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24134 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1981 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹117.70 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 119.70 & 117.40 yesterday to end at 118.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.