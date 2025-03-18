Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 121.75, up 2.53% from yesterday's 118.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹118 and closed slightly lower at ₹117.70. The stock reached a high of ₹119.70 and a low of ₹117.40 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹155,188.51 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹108.05. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,981,323 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.24% MF holding & 1.01% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.15% in to 0.24% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.09% in to 1.01% in quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a ROE of 13.66% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.38% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a EPS growth of 10.31% & a revenue growth of 19.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 268863.90 cr which is 0.90% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 58.93% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.53% today, reaching ₹121.75, in line with its peers. Other companies, including Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|121.75
|3.0
|2.53
|229.05
|108.05
|159109.06
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|361.73
|2.12
|0.59
|384.99
|331.0
|21451.25
|Sanghvi Movers
|232.65
|2.7
|1.17
|741.5
|206.15
|2035.95
|Dhunseri Investments
|1593.4
|40.9
|2.63
|2699.0
|1032.0
|963.16
|Ravinder Heights
|55.9
|1.9
|3.52
|82.5
|38.16
|339.88
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock reached a low of ₹118.80 and a high of ₹122.30. This range indicates a trading fluctuation of ₹3.50, reflecting moderate market activity within the session.
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 5.31% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹121.75, reflecting a rise of 2.53%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price movements is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trajectory, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal potential further drops.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹121.75 - a 2.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 122.92 , 124.05 , 126.09. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 119.75 , 117.71 , 116.58.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.74 & second resistance of ₹120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|119.89
|10 Days
|117.60
|20 Days
|120.33
|50 Days
|132.13
|100 Days
|140.75
|300 Days
|158.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.65% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹121.25, reflecting a rise of 2.11%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.48 and 120.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.78 and selling near hourly resistance 121.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.33
|Support 1
|120.98
|Resistance 2
|121.52
|Support 2
|120.82
|Resistance 3
|121.68
|Support 3
|120.63
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.74 & second resistance of ₹120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 14.29% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹121.05, reflecting a rise of 1.94%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.27 and 120.77 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.77 and selling near hourly resistance 121.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.48
|Support 1
|120.78
|Resistance 2
|121.82
|Support 2
|120.42
|Resistance 3
|122.18
|Support 3
|120.08
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock recorded a low of ₹118.80 and a high of ₹121.40. This range indicates a modest fluctuation in the stock's performance, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics throughout the trading session.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 18.98% compared to yesterday, with the share price at ₹121.05, reflecting a rise of 1.94%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume could signal a further decrease in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.32 and 120.72 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.72 and selling near hourly resistance 121.32 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.27
|Support 1
|120.77
|Resistance 2
|121.58
|Support 2
|120.58
|Resistance 3
|121.77
|Support 3
|120.27
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.74 & second resistance of ₹120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 16.51% compared to yesterday, while the share price is currently at ₹121.15, reflecting a rise of 2.02%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase paired with higher volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift with increased volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 121.57 and 120.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 120.02 and selling near hourly resistance 121.57 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.32
|Support 1
|120.72
|Resistance 2
|121.53
|Support 2
|120.33
|Resistance 3
|121.92
|Support 3
|120.12
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.74 & second resistance of ₹120.79 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹121.85. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹121.85 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.77% today, reaching ₹120.85, in line with its peers. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.07% and 1.12%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|120.85
|2.1
|1.77
|229.05
|108.05
|157932.89
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|363.24
|3.63
|1.01
|384.99
|331.0
|21540.79
|Sanghvi Movers
|235.25
|5.3
|2.3
|741.5
|206.15
|2058.71
|Dhunseri Investments
|1607.8
|55.3
|3.56
|2699.0
|1032.0
|971.87
|Ravinder Heights
|55.9
|1.9
|3.52
|82.5
|38.16
|339.88
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 14.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹120.80, reflecting a rise of 1.73%. Volume traded is a key metric, alongside price, for analyzing trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 121.25 & a low of 119.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|121.57
|Support 1
|120.02
|Resistance 2
|122.18
|Support 2
|119.08
|Resistance 3
|123.12
|Support 3
|118.47
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.14% today, reaching ₹120.10, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Notable companies such as Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.78% and 0.73%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|120.1
|1.35
|1.14
|229.05
|108.05
|156952.75
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|360.76
|1.15
|0.32
|384.99
|331.0
|21393.72
|Sanghvi Movers
|232.6
|2.65
|1.15
|741.5
|206.15
|2035.52
|Dhunseri Investments
|1589.1
|36.6
|2.36
|2699.0
|1020.85
|960.56
|Ravinder Heights
|55.5
|1.5
|2.78
|82.5
|38.16
|337.45
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹119.74 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹120.79. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹120.79 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.51%, currently trading at ₹119.35. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has declined by 13.27%, also standing at ₹119.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 8.84%, reaching 22,508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.77%
|3 Months
|-17.64%
|6 Months
|-27.56%
|YTD
|-20.31%
|1 Year
|-13.27%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|119.74
|Support 1
|117.63
|Resistance 2
|120.79
|Support 2
|116.57
|Resistance 3
|121.85
|Support 3
|115.52
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 36.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1981 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹119.70 & ₹117.40 yesterday to end at ₹118.75. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.