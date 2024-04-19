Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 19 Apr 2024, by 0.14 %. The stock closed at 141.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 141.9 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Price Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 143.6 and closed at 141.7. The stock reached a high of 145.5 and a low of 141.6. The market capitalization stands at 185,442.1 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is 192.8 and the low is 27.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,578,170 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Apr 2024, 09:03 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today :Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹141.9, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹141.7

The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock is currently priced at 141.9 with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Live :Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹141.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation had a total trading volume of 3,578,170 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 141.7.

