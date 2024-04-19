Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stock Rises in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today : On the last day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹143.6 and closed at ₹141.7. The stock reached a high of ₹145.5 and a low of ₹141.6. The market capitalization stands at ₹185,442.1 crore. The 52-week high for IRFC is ₹192.8 and the low is ₹27.25. The BSE volume for the day was 3,578,170 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
