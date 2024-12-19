Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹156.3 and closed at ₹156.75, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹156.9 and a low of ₹153.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹204,731.2 crore, IRFC's shares traded at a volume of 1,831,300 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at ₹229.05 and ₹87.01, respectively.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹150.15, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹153.35
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of ₹151.95 & second support of ₹150.58 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹148.12. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹148.12 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 2.48%, currently trading at ₹149.55. Over the past year, the stock has seen a notable increase of 53.20%, reaching ₹149.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-7.01%
|3 Months
|0.05%
|6 Months
|-11.47%
|YTD
|54.35%
|1 Year
|53.2%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|155.78
|Support 1
|151.95
|Resistance 2
|158.24
|Support 2
|150.58
|Resistance 3
|159.61
|Support 3
|148.12
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 67.39% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|0
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27725 k
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1831 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹156.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹156.9 & ₹153.1 yesterday to end at ₹153.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend