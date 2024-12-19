Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Sees Decline in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Dec 2024, by -2.09 %. The stock closed at 153.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 150.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 156.3 and closed at 156.75, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 156.9 and a low of 153.1 during the day. With a market capitalization of 204,731.2 crore, IRFC's shares traded at a volume of 1,831,300 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high and low stand at 229.05 and 87.01, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Dec 2024, 09:34 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹150.15, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹153.35

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 151.95 & second support of 150.58 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 148.12. If the stock price breaks the final support of 148.12 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by 2.48%, currently trading at 149.55. Over the past year, the stock has seen a notable increase of 53.20%, reaching 149.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 12.98%, reaching 24,198.85 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-7.01%
3 Months0.05%
6 Months-11.47%
YTD54.35%
1 Year53.2%
19 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1155.78Support 1151.95
Resistance 2158.24Support 2150.58
Resistance 3159.61Support 3148.12
19 Dec 2024, 08:30 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 67.39% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell1110
19 Dec 2024, 08:21 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 27725 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 44.01% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 1831 k.

19 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹156.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 156.9 & 153.1 yesterday to end at 153.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.