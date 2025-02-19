Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Feb 2025, by -2.13 %. The stock closed at 121.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 121.95 and closed slightly lower at 121.85. The stock reached a high of 122 and a low of 117.80, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of 155,716.73 crores, IRFC's shares traded at a volume of 2,092,240 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at 229.05, while the low is 116.70.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2025, 08:15 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24311 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Feb 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹121.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 122 & 117.80 yesterday to end at 119.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

