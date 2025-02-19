Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹121.95 and closed slightly lower at ₹121.85. The stock reached a high of ₹122 and a low of ₹117.80, reflecting some volatility. With a market capitalization of ₹155,716.73 crores, IRFC's shares traded at a volume of 2,092,240 on the BSE. The company's 52-week high stands at ₹229.05, while the low is ₹116.70.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.96% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹122 & ₹117.80 yesterday to end at ₹119.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend