Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock opened at ₹212 and closed at ₹212.1 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹212 and the low was ₹201.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹269015.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹229.05 and ₹32.35, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7595147 shares.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 94 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹212 & ₹201.1 yesterday to end at ₹205.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend