Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
LIVE UPDATES

Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 175.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 172.8 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at 175.75, reached a high of 178.5, and a low of 175.05 before closing at 174.75. The market capitalization was 229,613.65 crores. The 52-week high was 199.95, and the low was 32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,529,792 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55:46 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 1.22% to reach 173.55, while its peer group is experiencing mixed results. Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are declining, whereas Dhunseri Investments and MGF are showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation173.55-2.15-1.22199.9532.1226803.92
Mindspace Business Parks REIT339.8-0.16-0.05369.0298.820150.76
Sanghvi Movers1123.95-4.0-0.351483.0443.94865.35
Dhunseri Investments1155.00.00.01630.0678.45704.23
MGF36.250.391.0950.9828.52140.39
19 Jun 2024, 09:33:38 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹172.8, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹175.7

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of 174.23 & second support of 172.87 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 170.68. If the stock price breaks the final support of 170.68 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.

19 Jun 2024, 09:15:54 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.14% and is currently trading at 175.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen an impressive gain of 432.45%, reaching 175.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.56%
3 Months21.07%
6 Months75.53%
YTD76.86%
1 Year432.45%
19 Jun 2024, 08:51:01 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1177.78Support 1174.23
Resistance 2179.97Support 2172.87
Resistance 3181.33Support 3170.68
19 Jun 2024, 08:20:23 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 41 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 83228 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

19 Jun 2024, 08:05:47 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹174.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 178.5 & 175.05 yesterday to end at 174.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

