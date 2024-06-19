Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation Stocks Plummet Amid Market Volatility

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, the Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹175.75, reached a high of ₹178.5, and a low of ₹175.05 before closing at ₹174.75. The market capitalization was ₹229,613.65 crores. The 52-week high was ₹199.95, and the low was ₹32.1. The BSE volume for the day was 2,529,792 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation dropped by 1.22% to reach ₹173.55, while its peer group is experiencing mixed results. Mindspace Business Parks REIT and Sanghvi Movers are declining, whereas Dhunseri Investments and MGF are showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|173.55
|-2.15
|-1.22
|199.95
|32.1
|226803.92
|Mindspace Business Parks REIT
|339.8
|-0.16
|-0.05
|369.0
|298.8
|20150.76
|Sanghvi Movers
|1123.95
|-4.0
|-0.35
|1483.0
|443.9
|4865.35
|Dhunseri Investments
|1155.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1630.0
|678.45
|704.23
|MGF
|36.25
|0.39
|1.09
|50.98
|28.52
|140.39
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has broken the first support of ₹174.23 & second support of ₹172.87 indicating a strong bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹170.68. If the stock price breaks the final support of ₹170.68 then it indicates a significant selling pressure and prices can erode further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has decreased by -0.14% and is currently trading at ₹175.45. Over the past year, the company's shares have seen an impressive gain of 432.45%, reaching ₹175.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23,557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.56%
|3 Months
|21.07%
|6 Months
|75.53%
|YTD
|76.86%
|1 Year
|432.45%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|177.78
|Support 1
|174.23
|Resistance 2
|179.97
|Support 2
|172.87
|Resistance 3
|181.33
|Support 3
|170.68
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 38 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹178.5 & ₹175.05 yesterday to end at ₹174.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend