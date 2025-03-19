Explore
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹128.15, up 5.26% from yesterday's ₹121.75

12 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 5.26 %. The stock closed at 121.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.15 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights Premium
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 119.65 and closed at 118.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 122.30 and a low of 118.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of 159,109.06 crore, IRFC's shares traded a volume of 831,635 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of 229.05 and a low of 108.05.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:01:03 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Shareholding information

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.24% MF holding & 1.01% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.15% in to 0.24% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.09% in to 1.01% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34:46 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a ROE of 13.66% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.38% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 07:02:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Financial performance

Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a EPS growth of 10.31% & a revenue growth of 19.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 268863.90 cr which is 0.90% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .

19 Mar 2025, 06:33:52 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 60.98% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 06:06:26 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 5.26% today, reaching 128.15, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit and Ravinder Heights experienced declines, Sanghvi Movers and Dhunseri Investments saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation128.156.45.26229.05108.05167472.9
Mindspace Business Parks Reit359.55-1.44-0.4384.99331.021321.97
Sanghvi Movers239.38.353.62741.5206.152094.15
Dhunseri Investments1668.047.052.92699.01032.01008.25
Ravinder Heights53.11-2.79-4.9982.538.16322.92
19 Mar 2025, 05:33:35 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 122.25 and a high of 128.60. This reflects a fluctuation in investor sentiment, showcasing the stock's volatility within the session as it navigates market dynamics.

19 Mar 2025, 04:31:16 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 5.53%; Futures open interest decreased by -4.57%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 03:51:32 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 86.81% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 86.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 128.15, reflecting a 5.26% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:50:17 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹128.15, up 5.26% from yesterday's ₹121.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at 128.15 - a 5.26% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 130.4 , 132.56 , 136.64. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 124.16 , 120.08 , 117.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30:02 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:10:54 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹127.85, up 5.01% from yesterday's ₹121.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 127.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 126.09. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:43 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:17 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days119.89
10 Days117.60
20 Days120.33
50 Days132.13
100 Days140.75
300 Days158.75
19 Mar 2025, 02:48:32 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 85.11% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 85.11% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 127.70, reflecting an increase of 4.89%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:37:58 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 127.82 and 126.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 126.47 and selling near hourly resistance 127.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.72Support 1126.72
Resistance 2128.13Support 2126.13
Resistance 3128.72Support 3125.72
19 Mar 2025, 02:13:27 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 60.57% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 02:06:34 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹127.05, up 4.35% from yesterday's ₹121.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 127.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 126.09. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 01:46:26 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 66.48% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 66.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 126.95, reflecting a 4.27% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 01:35:43 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 127.5 & a low of 126.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 127.12 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.82Support 1126.47
Resistance 2128.33Support 2125.63
Resistance 3129.17Support 3125.12
19 Mar 2025, 01:11:35 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 4.15%; Futures open interest decreased by -2.48%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

19 Mar 2025, 01:02:12 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock recorded a low of 122.25 and reached a high of 127.10. This range reflects the stock's volatility and investor interest during the session.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49:09 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 58.07% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 58.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 126.65, reflecting a 4.02% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a likelihood of further price drops.

19 Mar 2025, 12:38:30 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 126.9 & a low of 125.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1127.12Support 1125.27
Resistance 2127.93Support 2124.23
Resistance 3128.97Support 3123.42
19 Mar 2025, 12:24:45 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

19 Mar 2025, 12:22:11 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days119.89
10 Days117.60
20 Days120.33
50 Days132.13
100 Days140.75
300 Days158.75
19 Mar 2025, 12:13:49 PM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹126.20, up 3.66% from yesterday's ₹121.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at 126.20 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 126.09. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:45:48 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 9.21% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 9.21% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching 126.40, reflecting a rise of 3.82%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price combined with higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a possible further decline.

19 Mar 2025, 11:34:37 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 125.1 & a low of 124.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 125.1 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.25Support 1124.6
Resistance 2125.5Support 2124.2
Resistance 3125.9Support 3123.95
19 Mar 2025, 11:23:07 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹124.70, up 2.42% from yesterday's ₹121.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 122.92 & second resistance of 124.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 126.09. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 126.09 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

19 Mar 2025, 11:16:25 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.51% today, reaching 124.80, in line with its counterparts. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation124.83.052.51229.05108.05163094.95
Mindspace Business Parks Reit362.311.320.37384.99331.021485.64
Sanghvi Movers241.710.754.65741.5206.152115.15
Dhunseri Investments1652.331.351.932699.01032.0998.76
Ravinder Heights55.90.00.082.538.16339.88
19 Mar 2025, 11:01:52 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 59.89% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 10:50:58 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 13.54% higher than yesterday

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 13.54% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 124.45, reflecting a rise of 2.22%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement coupled with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33:33 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 124.8 & a low of 123.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1125.1Support 1123.7
Resistance 2125.65Support 2122.85
Resistance 3126.5Support 3122.3
19 Mar 2025, 10:11:36 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:54:16 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.34% today, reaching 124.60, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex show slight changes of -0.03% and +0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Indian Railway Finance Corporation124.62.852.34229.05108.05162833.58
Mindspace Business Parks Reit362.01.010.28384.99331.021467.26
Sanghvi Movers239.58.553.7741.5206.152095.9
Dhunseri Investments1620.950.00.02699.01032.0979.81
Ravinder Heights55.91.93.5282.538.16339.88
19 Mar 2025, 09:41:03 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.43%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:35:18 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹124, up 1.85% from yesterday's ₹121.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of 122.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 124.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 124.05 then there can be further positive price movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:17:12 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.19%, currently trading at 123.20. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 9.74% to 123.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.71%
3 Months-16.69%
6 Months-24.16%
YTD-18.28%
1 Year-9.74%
19 Mar 2025, 08:50:17 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1122.92Support 1119.75
Resistance 2124.05Support 2117.71
Resistance 3126.09Support 3116.58
19 Mar 2025, 08:33:45 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 50.0, 58.93% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 50.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold0.000.000.000.00
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell1111
19 Mar 2025, 08:19:40 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 16 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 23904 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 831 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00:41 AM IST

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹118.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 122.30 & 118.80 yesterday to end at 121.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

