Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at 128.15, up 5.26% from yesterday's 121.75

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹119.65 and closed at ₹118.75, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹122.30 and a low of ₹118.80 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹159,109.06 crore, IRFC's shares traded a volume of 831,635 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week range shows a high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹108.05.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a 0.24% MF holding & 1.01% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 0.15% in to 0.24% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 1.09% in to 1.01% in quarter.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has a ROE of 13.66% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 1.38% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.00% & 12.00% respectively.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a EPS growth of 10.31% & a revenue growth of 19.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 268863.90 cr which is 0.90% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 60.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 5.26% today, reaching ₹128.15, amidst a mixed performance among its peers. While companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit and Ravinder Heights experienced declines, Sanghvi Movers and Dhunseri Investments saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|128.15
|6.4
|5.26
|229.05
|108.05
|167472.9
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|359.55
|-1.44
|-0.4
|384.99
|331.0
|21321.97
|Sanghvi Movers
|239.3
|8.35
|3.62
|741.5
|206.15
|2094.15
|Dhunseri Investments
|1668.0
|47.05
|2.9
|2699.0
|1032.0
|1008.25
|Ravinder Heights
|53.11
|-2.79
|-4.99
|82.5
|38.16
|322.92
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹122.25 and a high of ₹128.60. This reflects a fluctuation in investor sentiment, showcasing the stock's volatility within the session as it navigates market dynamics.
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 86.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹128.15, reflecting a 5.26% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹128.15 - a 5.26% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 130.4 , 132.56 , 136.64. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 124.16 , 120.08 , 117.92.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹127.85 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹126.09. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|119.89
|10 Days
|117.60
|20 Days
|120.33
|50 Days
|132.13
|100 Days
|140.75
|300 Days
|158.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 85.11% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹127.70, reflecting an increase of 4.89%. Analyzing volume in conjunction with price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with higher volume may suggest a potential further drop in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 127.82 and 126.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 126.47 and selling near hourly resistance 127.82 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.72
|Support 1
|126.72
|Resistance 2
|128.13
|Support 2
|126.13
|Resistance 3
|128.72
|Support 3
|125.72
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹127.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹126.09. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 66.48% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹126.95, reflecting a 4.27% increase. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price coupled with high volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 127.5 & a low of 126.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 127.12 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.82
|Support 1
|126.47
|Resistance 2
|128.33
|Support 2
|125.63
|Resistance 3
|129.17
|Support 3
|125.12
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation's stock recorded a low of ₹122.25 and reached a high of ₹127.10. This range reflects the stock's volatility and investor interest during the session.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of midnight, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 58.07% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹126.65, reflecting a 4.02% increase. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a negative price trend with elevated volume may signal a likelihood of further price drops.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 126.9 & a low of 125.05 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|127.12
|Support 1
|125.27
|Resistance 2
|127.93
|Support 2
|124.23
|Resistance 3
|128.97
|Support 3
|123.42
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|119.89
|10 Days
|117.60
|20 Days
|120.33
|50 Days
|132.13
|100 Days
|140.75
|300 Days
|158.75
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹126.20 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹126.09. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 9.21% compared to yesterday, with the price reaching ₹126.40, reflecting a rise of 3.82%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends alongside price movements. An increase in price combined with higher volume typically indicates a potential for sustained growth, while a decrease in price with high volume may signal a possible further decline.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 125.1 & a low of 124.45 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price crossed above hourly resistance 125.1 (Resistance level 1), indicating bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.25
|Support 1
|124.6
|Resistance 2
|125.5
|Support 2
|124.2
|Resistance 3
|125.9
|Support 3
|123.95
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹122.92 & second resistance of ₹124.05 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹126.09. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹126.09 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.51% today, reaching ₹124.80, in line with its counterparts. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing upward movement. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.33% and 0.23%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|124.8
|3.05
|2.51
|229.05
|108.05
|163094.95
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|362.31
|1.32
|0.37
|384.99
|331.0
|21485.64
|Sanghvi Movers
|241.7
|10.75
|4.65
|741.5
|206.15
|2115.15
|Dhunseri Investments
|1652.3
|31.35
|1.93
|2699.0
|1032.0
|998.76
|Ravinder Heights
|55.9
|0.0
|0.0
|82.5
|38.16
|339.88
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 13.54% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹124.45, reflecting a rise of 2.22%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement coupled with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 124.8 & a low of 123.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|125.1
|Support 1
|123.7
|Resistance 2
|125.65
|Support 2
|122.85
|Resistance 3
|126.5
|Support 3
|122.3
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.34% today, reaching ₹124.60, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex show slight changes of -0.03% and +0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|124.6
|2.85
|2.34
|229.05
|108.05
|162833.58
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|362.0
|1.01
|0.28
|384.99
|331.0
|21467.26
|Sanghvi Movers
|239.5
|8.55
|3.7
|741.5
|206.15
|2095.9
|Dhunseri Investments
|1620.95
|0.0
|0.0
|2699.0
|1032.0
|979.81
|Ravinder Heights
|55.9
|1.9
|3.52
|82.5
|38.16
|339.88
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹122.92 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹124.05. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹124.05 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 1.19%, currently trading at ₹123.20. However, over the past year, the price has decreased by 9.74% to ₹123.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.71%
|3 Months
|-16.69%
|6 Months
|-24.16%
|YTD
|-18.28%
|1 Year
|-9.74%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|122.92
|Support 1
|119.75
|Resistance 2
|124.05
|Support 2
|117.71
|Resistance 3
|126.09
|Support 3
|116.58
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 32.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 831 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹122.30 & ₹118.80 yesterday to end at ₹121.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.