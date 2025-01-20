Hello User
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price went up today, 20 Jan 2025, by 2.27 %. The stock closed at 143 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.25 per share. Investors should monitor Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at 143.1 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 146.95 and a low of 141.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 191,048.50 crore, with a 52-week high of 229.05 and a low of 116.20. The BSE volume recorded was 2,643,054 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.75%, currently trading at 147.35. Over the past year, however, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has decreased by 0.04%, remaining at 147.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.72%
3 Months4.94%
6 Months-28.95%
YTD-1.91%
1 Year-0.04%
20 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1148.02Support 1143.02
Resistance 2149.96Support 2139.96
Resistance 3153.02Support 3138.02
20 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24382 k

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.

20 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹143 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 146.95 & 141.85 yesterday to end at 146.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

