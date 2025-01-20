Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live blog for 20 Jan 2025

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) opened at ₹143.1 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹146.95 and a low of ₹141.85 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹191,048.50 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹116.20. The BSE volume recorded was 2,643,054 shares, indicating active trading in the stock.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.75%, currently trading at ₹147.35. Over the past year, however, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has decreased by 0.04%, remaining at ₹147.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 7.31%, reaching 23,203.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.72%
|3 Months
|4.94%
|6 Months
|-28.95%
|YTD
|-1.91%
|1 Year
|-0.04%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|148.02
|Support 1
|143.02
|Resistance 2
|149.96
|Support 2
|139.96
|Resistance 3
|153.02
|Support 3
|138.02
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 37.71% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 30 mn & BSE volume was 2 mn.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹146.95 & ₹141.85 yesterday to end at ₹146.25. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.