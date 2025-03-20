Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹128.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹128.15

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Indian Railway Finance Corporation opened at ₹122.50 and closed at ₹121.75, marking a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹128.60 and a low of ₹122.25 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹167,472.90 crores, the shares traded on the BSE totaled 1,396,662. Over the past year, the stock has seen a high of ₹229.05 and a low of ₹108.05.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Financial performance
Indian Railway Finance Corporation has delivered a EPS growth of 10.31% & a revenue growth of 19.10% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months the company has a revenue of 268863.90 cr which is 0.90% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company has a predicted growth of �% for revenue & �% in profit for the quarter .
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 61.07% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation increased by 0.23% today, reaching ₹128.45, amidst a mixed performance from its peers. While Dhunseri Investments is experiencing a decline, other companies like Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, and Ravinder Heights are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|128.45
|0.3
|0.23
|229.05
|108.05
|167864.96
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|360.0
|0.08
|0.02
|384.99
|331.0
|21348.65
|Sanghvi Movers
|245.0
|2.55
|1.05
|741.5
|206.15
|2144.03
|Dhunseri Investments
|1655.0
|-11.8
|-0.71
|2699.0
|1032.0
|1000.4
|Ravinder Heights
|54.0
|0.89
|1.68
|82.5
|38.16
|328.33
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock recorded a low of ₹128 and reached a high of ₹131.85 today. This range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor sentiment and market dynamics for the stock.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed today at ₹128.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹128.15
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price closed the day at ₹128.45 - a 0.23% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 130.96 , 133.33 , 134.81. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 127.11 , 125.63 , 123.26.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates:
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹128.80, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹128.15
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹128.80 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹124.16 and ₹130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|118.95
|10 Days
|118.24
|20 Days
|119.94
|50 Days
|131.46
|100 Days
|140.49
|300 Days
|158.46
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 14.26% higher than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 14.26% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹129, reflecting a rise of 0.66%. Volume traded serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. An increase in price coupled with higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with elevated volume may suggest a possible further decrease in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 129.13 and 128.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.38 and selling near hourly resistance 129.13 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.27
|Support 1
|128.67
|Resistance 2
|129.53
|Support 2
|128.33
|Resistance 3
|129.87
|Support 3
|128.07
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 61.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹129.15, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹128.15
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹129.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹124.16 and ₹130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 30.37% higher than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 30.37% compared to yesterday, with the stock price rising to ₹129, reflecting a 0.66% gain. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 128.98 and 128.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.53 and selling near hourly resistance 128.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.13
|Support 1
|128.38
|Resistance 2
|129.57
|Support 2
|128.07
|Resistance 3
|129.88
|Support 3
|127.63
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.44%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.41%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price live: Today's Price range
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation stock today recorded a low of ₹128 and a high of ₹131.85, reflecting a range of price movement throughout the trading session. This indicates moderate volatility in the stock's performance for the day.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 54.41% higher than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 54.41% compared to yesterday, while the price stands at ₹129.20, reflecting a rise of 0.82%. Analyzing volume traded is crucial, alongside price movements, to understand market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume often signals a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price change with elevated volume may indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 129.43 and 128.53 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 128.53 and selling near hourly resistance 129.43 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|128.98
|Support 1
|128.53
|Resistance 2
|129.22
|Support 2
|128.32
|Resistance 3
|129.43
|Support 3
|128.08
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation Short Term and Long Term Trends
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Indian Railway Finance Corporation share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|118.95
|10 Days
|118.24
|20 Days
|119.94
|50 Days
|131.46
|100 Days
|140.49
|300 Days
|158.46
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹128.75, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹128.15
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹128.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹124.16 and ₹130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 141.96% higher than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 141.96% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹128.80, reflecting an increase of 0.51%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price coupled with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 131.17 and 127.52 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 127.52 and selling near hourly resistance 131.17 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|129.43
|Support 1
|128.53
|Resistance 2
|129.92
|Support 2
|128.12
|Resistance 3
|130.33
|Support 3
|127.63
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹128.90, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹128.15
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation share price is at ₹128.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹124.16 and ₹130.4 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹124.16 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 130.4 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose by 0.94%, reaching ₹129.35, while its peers showed mixed results. Dhunseri Investments experienced a decline, whereas Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, and Ravinder Heights saw gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 0.61% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|129.35
|1.2
|0.94
|229.05
|108.05
|169041.12
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|361.0
|1.08
|0.3
|384.99
|331.0
|21407.96
|Sanghvi Movers
|243.5
|1.05
|0.43
|741.5
|206.15
|2130.9
|Dhunseri Investments
|1617.5
|-49.3
|-2.96
|2699.0
|1032.0
|977.73
|Ravinder Heights
|55.75
|2.64
|4.97
|82.5
|38.16
|338.97
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 61.17% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 149.76% higher than yesterday
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surged by 149.76% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹129, reflecting an increase of 0.66%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price change paired with increased volume often indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with high volume may signal a potential decline in prices.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation touched a high of 131.65 & a low of 128.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|131.17
|Support 1
|127.52
|Resistance 2
|133.23
|Support 2
|125.93
|Resistance 3
|134.82
|Support 3
|123.87
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates:
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Stock Peers
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 0.78% today, reaching ₹129.15, in line with its counterparts. Other companies in the sector, including Mindspace Business Parks Reit, Sanghvi Movers, Dhunseri Investments, and Ravinder Heights, are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.71% and 0.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation
|129.15
|1.0
|0.78
|229.05
|108.05
|168779.75
|Mindspace Business Parks Reit
|360.88
|0.96
|0.27
|384.99
|331.0
|21400.84
|Sanghvi Movers
|244.3
|1.85
|0.76
|741.5
|206.15
|2137.9
|Dhunseri Investments
|1670.6
|3.8
|0.23
|2699.0
|1032.0
|1009.83
|Ravinder Heights
|55.76
|2.65
|4.99
|82.5
|38.16
|339.03
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.03%; Futures open interest increased by 0.84%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Indian Railway Finance Corporation suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation trading at ₹131.40, up 2.54% from yesterday's ₹128.15
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Live Updates: The current market price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has surpassed the first resistance of ₹130.4 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹132.56. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹132.56 then there can be further positive price movement.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation has increased by 2.85%, currently trading at ₹131.80. However, over the past year, the price of Indian Railway Finance Corporation shares has decreased by 5.24%, also at ₹131.80. In contrast, during the same period, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 22,907.60.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.38%
|3 Months
|-11.22%
|6 Months
|-19.2%
|YTD
|-14.04%
|1 Year
|-5.24%
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Indian Railway Finance Corporation on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|130.4
|Support 1
|124.16
|Resistance 2
|132.56
|Support 2
|120.08
|Resistance 3
|136.64
|Support 3
|117.92
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹50.0, 60.98% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹50.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24193 k
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 24.32% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 28 mn & BSE volume was 1396 k.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: Indian Railway Finance Corporation closed at ₹121.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹128.60 & ₹122.25 yesterday to end at ₹128.15. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.